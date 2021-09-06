The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,855,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,242 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $75,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

