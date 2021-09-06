The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III Sells 1,000 Shares

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James K. Pool III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $179.98 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

