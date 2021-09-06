The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Puzo Michael J’s 10th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.2% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

