The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

