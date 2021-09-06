The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.