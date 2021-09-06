The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,162 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,909. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

