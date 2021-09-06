The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

