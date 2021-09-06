Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Trimmed by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.6% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $568.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $571.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

