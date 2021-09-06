Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

