THETA Price Reaches $7.96 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One THETA coin can now be bought for about $7.96 or 0.00015390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and $527.18 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.49 or 0.00803045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00160080 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

