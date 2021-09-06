Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 78,634 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,634 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.29% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Shares of IAC traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,844. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.66. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

