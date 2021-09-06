Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $87,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,104. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

