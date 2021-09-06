Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $47,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $1,101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 167,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

