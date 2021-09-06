Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,570,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,454 shares during the period. CIT Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.58% of CIT Group worth $81,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 1,722.1% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 291,502 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

