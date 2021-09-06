Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $127.23 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,151 shares during the period. NiSource comprises approximately 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.32% of NiSource worth $127,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,027. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

