Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $29.88 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 263.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $624,000. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 175,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $1,704,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,937,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

