Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,208,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 205,700 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 1.5% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $108,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LKQ by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1,139.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,840 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 50,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

