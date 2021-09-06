Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 59.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

