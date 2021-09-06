Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$162.00 at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$147.14.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$148.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$135.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$98.68 and a 12-month high of C$151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli purchased 24,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

