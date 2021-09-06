Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0153 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $117.92 million and approximately $53.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00018741 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.49 or 0.00484754 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001150 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

