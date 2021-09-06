thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TKAMY stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

