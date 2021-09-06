Tokes Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $116.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001664 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

