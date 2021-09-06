TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 784.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 1,492,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

