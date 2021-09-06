Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Head to Head Analysis

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Galera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Galera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $6.81 million 1.21 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.22 million ($2.98) -2.71

Tower One Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tower One Wireless and Galera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Galera Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.40%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Galera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -43.79% N/A -27.19% Galera Therapeutics N/A -492.85% -85.06%

Summary

Galera Therapeutics beats Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

