Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,941 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, reaching $289.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.