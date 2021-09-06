Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 199,482 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 2,058.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,482 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 2.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 133.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of PAPR stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

