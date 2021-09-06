Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $17,340,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period.

SCHA traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.43. 5,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,402. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.62.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

