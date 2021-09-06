Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,445 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter.

NOCT remained flat at $$38.88 during midday trading on Monday. 534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

