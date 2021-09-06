Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.2% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 123,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.