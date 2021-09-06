Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 3.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $199.57 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

