Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

FIXD opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

