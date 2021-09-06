Trias Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Trias Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

