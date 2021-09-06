Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.49 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $352.62 million and $23.49 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

