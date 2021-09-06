TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $306,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $92.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,869 shares of company stock worth $14,174,980 over the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

