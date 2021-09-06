Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

