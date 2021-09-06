TTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. Over the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

