Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Twitter posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.66. 5,061,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,569,252. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. Twitter has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.