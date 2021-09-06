Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Twitter by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,255,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,125,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 60.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.66 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

