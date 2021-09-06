UBS Group Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $450.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.06.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.17. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

