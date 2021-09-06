Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,818 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 81.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 188,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.