UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $9.18 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00121324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.00799592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046947 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,261,638 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

