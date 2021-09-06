Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $55.15 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

