Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in U. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,883.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,582 shares of company stock worth $119,394,909.

NYSE:U opened at $133.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.