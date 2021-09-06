Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.88.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $209.23 on Monday. Universal Display has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $262.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

