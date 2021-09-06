US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,414 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 231,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

