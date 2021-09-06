US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 7,117.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $54.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.