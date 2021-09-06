US Bancorp DE Grows Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

Shares of ATR opened at $135.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

