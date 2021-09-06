US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,560 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after purchasing an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after purchasing an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

