USANA Health Sciences (USNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA):

8/25/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2021 – USANA Health Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. "

NYSE USNA opened at $98.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,290 shares of company stock worth $418,924. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

