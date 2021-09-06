Utrust Hits Market Capitalization of $233.58 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Utrust has a market cap of $233.58 million and approximately $38.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00066786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00016165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00140986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00817761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048572 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

